Wonder Park: A New Adventure!

Based on the whimsical animated film Wonder Park, this leveled reader introduces June Bailey as she discovers the amusement park she always imagined has come to life, but not in the way she remembers it. June must work together with the animals who run her park in order to save it from forces that threaten to destroy it.





Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters and carefully controlled text–reading along or reading alone just got more fun with Passport to Reading! All books include a parent letter, word count, Guided Reading level, and number of sight words.





Level 2: Reading out Loud: encourages developing readers to sound out loud, includes more complex stories with simple vocabulary.





