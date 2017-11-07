Praise for Grace and Fury:
"The Handmaid's Tale
meets The Bachelor
, Grace and Fury
is fast-paced, feminist, and a perfect summer read."—Bustle
"The Handmaid's Tale gets a YA twist in this debut...The pace is quick, the ending promises a sequel, and the plot couldn't be more relevant. Buy an extra copy--this should find an audience."
—Booklist
"Banghart...breathes new life into this feminist story of oppression and resistance. The sisters...shift and grow, adding depth to each character. Fans of Keira Cass and Marie Rutkoski will be drawn to this absorbing story and left eager for another installment."—Publishers Weekly
"The timely YA response to The Handmaid's Tale."—Hypable
"Banghart's prose is florid and engaging, and she expands the drama explosively. Fans of The Hunger Games will appreciate the similar plotting in this first installment of a planned trilogy. An easy hand-sell that will find a willing audience in those who have enjoyed Dhonielle Clayton's The Belles and Stephanie Garber's Caraval."
—SLJ
"Grace and Fury's blend of fantasy, feminism and political thriller will likely appeal to fans of The Hunger Games, Marie Rutkoski's Winner trilogy and Sabaa Tahir's An Ember in the Ashes. The dual narratives create plenty of suspense, and the growth and transformation of these two sisters is engrossing."—Shelf Awareness
"...a dystopian YA delight."—Frolic
"If you're looking for a new read to add to your ever-growing list, Grace and Fury is one you shouldn't miss. It's full of suspense, deception, and #girlpower."—Her Campus
"Fiercely feminist and beautifully rebellious. A story of finding sisterhood in the face of oppression that will stay with me forever."—Kass Morgan, New York Times bestselling author of The 100 series and Light Years
"Two sisters fight for freedom in a fantasy novel with a blisteringly fast pace and a cathartic ending."—Kate Elliott, New York Times bestselling author of the Court of Fives series
"A cathartic, action-packed read about women taking back power."—Elly Blake, New York Times bestselling author of the Frostblood Saga
"Fierce, fun, [and] fast-paced... empowering from start to finish and doesn't flinch in proving that sometimes the life you want isn't the one you expected -- and you won't know until you fight for it."—Sarah Henning, author of Sea Witch
"A fierce story of sisterhood and survival. Absolutely riveting. I couldn't help but cheer for these ferocious young women."—Kaitlyn Sage Patterson, author of The Diminished
Praise for Queen of Ruin:
"Empowerment-flavored brain popcorn."—Kirkus Reviews