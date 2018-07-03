Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Great Jeff

The Great Jeff

by

Perfect for fans of Gary D. Schmidt comes the companion to the modern classic Firegirl from acclaimed writer Tony Abbott.

Life hasn’t been great for Jeff Hicks. After years at his beloved St. Catherine’s, he’s forced to spend eighth grade in the public middle school, which he hates. He’s no longer speaking to his former best friend, Tom Bender, because of “that burned girl” Jessica Feeney. But worst of all, his family is changing, and it’s not for the better.

When his mom comes home announcing that she’s lost her job, Jeff begins to worry about things far beyond his years: How will they pay the rent? Will his absentee dad step up and save the day? Is his mom drinking too much? And ultimately, where will they live?

The Great Jeff is a powerful look at the life of a troubled boy who finds his life spiraling out of control.


Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Homelessness & Poverty

On Sale: March 19th 2019

Price: $16.99 / $22.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 288

ISBN-13: 9780316479691

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Author Essay

Tony Abbott On Revisitng Old Characters in The Great Jeff

 

When I wrote Firegirl, published thirteen years ago now, like most readers, I had a problem with Jeff Hicks, a boy who bullied both Tom Bender, who tells the story, and Jessica, a girl whose horrific accident left her disfigured and isolated. While Tom gets to know Jessica a bit, Jeff’s response to her is unrepentantly cruel. When Tom Bender drops him as a friend at the end, I thought it was a good thing.

And it was a good thing. For Tom. But only for a while.

 

READ MORE

Praise

"A moving, realistic coming-of-age tale."Kirkus

"A hopeful coming-of-age story that portrays the challenges of poverty in a realistic and relatable way." Booklist

Read More Read Less