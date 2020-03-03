Wolfwalkers: Graphic Novel

This full-color graphic novel from the award-winning studio that created The Secret of Kells allows fans to immerse themselves in the rich storytelling and beautifully hand-crafted art of Wolfwalkers, just in time for the film, released in fall 2020.









In a time of superstition and magic, an apprentice hunter named Robyn Goodfellow travels to Kilkenny, Ireland with her father. Wolves are seen as dangerous and wild beasts, which need to be tamed, and Robyn and her father have traveled to wipe out the very last pack. But when Robyn saves a wild girl named Mebh, their friendship leads her to discover the world of the Wolfwalkers and transform her into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy. Featuring full-color original art from the film as well as never-before-seen images from the studio, this graphic novel will make a perfect gift for fans of all ages.