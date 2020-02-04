Praying for Emily

Before Emily Whitehead became a medical trailblazer through the CAR-T Cell treatment, she was a child with leukemia whose parents vowed to do what was best for her. This meant defying doctors’ recommendations and changing hospitals not once but 3 times as her parents courageously struggled to find uneven ground between faith and science.





Told from a father’s point of view, readers will go behind the scenes to better understand:

The faith required of both parents when a child is diagnosed with cancer.

How a family navigates uncertain medical options.

The strength of one little girl determined to get better.

How survivors’ stories offer hope to others facing similar health battles.

Discover inspiration in hardship as you follow the journey of the Whitehead family, which eventually led them to the CAR-T Cell treatment and a strong community they both inspire and support.