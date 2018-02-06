The ancient temples at Angkor Wat are unlike anything else on earth. Step back in time and take the trip of a lifetime with Moon Angkor Wat. Inside you’ll find:

ranging from one to three days in Angkor to a week exploring the Khmer Empire, with suggestions on the most beautiful (and most secluded) temples to visit Top sights and unique experiences: Explore the sublime forested temple ruins of Angkor, remnants of the ancient Khmer Empire. Marvel at Angkor Wat, the largest religious building in the world, get up close to Angkor Thom’s carved bodhisattva, and wander among nearly 100 monuments deep in the jungle at Koh Ker. Immerse yourself in bustling city of Siem Reap, drink thick sweet coffee and sample barbequed meats from street carts in Phnom Penh, and stroll the colorful markets, quiet streets, and funky art galleries of Battambang

from documentarian and journalist Tom Vater Essential insight on trip planning, health and safety, reservations, transportation (by tuk-tuk, taxi, motorbike, or bicycle), and accommodations ranging from hotels to homestays with local families

In-depth coverage of Siem Reap, Angkor and all its temples, Phnom Penh, and excursions to other parts of Cambodia such as Banteay Chhmar, Sambor Prei Kuk, Preah Khan, Koh Ker, Preah Vihear, and Battambang

With Moon Angkor Wat’s practical tips and an insider’s view on the best things to do and see, you can plan the trip of a lifetime.





