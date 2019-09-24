Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Northern California Hiking
The Complete Guide to the Best Hikes in Northern California
Pack a lunch, lace up your boots, and head out to discover the best hiking trails in NorCal with Moon Northern California Hiking.Read More
Exploring more of the Golden State? Try Moon California Hiking. Hitting the road? Check out Moon Northern California Road Trip.
- A Hike for Everyone: Pick the right hike for you, from breathtaking coastal walks to challenging backcountry treks, with options ranging from easy day hikes to multi-day backpacking trips
- Best Hikes Lists: Choose from strategic lists like the best hikes for redwoods, beaches, swimming holes, and more
- Essential Planning Details: Each hike is marked with round-trip distance and hiking time and rated for scenic beauty and trail difficulty
- Maps and Directions: Find easy-to-use maps, driving directions to each trailhead, and details on where to park
- Skip the Crowds: Have the trail to yourself with Moon Northern California Hiking’s many off-the-radar hikes
- Expert Advice: Seasoned hikers Tom Stienstra and Ann Marie Brown offer their experienced insight and honest opinions on each trail
- Tips and Tools: Advice on gear, first aid, and camping permits, plus background information on climate, landscape, and wildlife
