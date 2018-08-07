20 million acres of forest, 1,200 miles of coastline, and countless wilderness areas: find your perfect campsite with Moon California Camping.

A Campsite for Everyone: A variety of campgrounds and RV parks, from secluded Sierra hike-ins to convenient roadside stopovers, including dog-friendly, family-friendly, and wheelchair accessible options

A variety of campgrounds and RV parks, from secluded Sierra hike-ins to convenient roadside stopovers, including dog-friendly, family-friendly, and wheelchair accessible options Ratings and Essentials: All campsites are rated on a scenic scale and marked with amenities like restrooms, trailhead access, picnic areas, laundry, piped water, showers, and playgrounds

All campsites are rated on a scenic scale and marked with amenities like restrooms, trailhead access, picnic areas, laundry, piped water, showers, and playgrounds Recreation Highlights: Discover nearby hiking, swimming, fishing, water-skiing, whitewater rafting, hot springs, and options for winter sports

Discover nearby hiking, swimming, fishing, water-skiing, whitewater rafting, hot springs, and options for winter sports Maps and Directions: Easy-to-use maps and detailed driving directions for each campground

Easy-to-use maps and detailed driving directions for each campground Skip the Crowds: Moon California Camping contains many secluded spots and campgrounds that aren’t available in the state’s online reservation system

contains many secluded spots and campgrounds that aren’t available in the state’s online reservation system The Top RV and Tent Sites for You: Pick the right campsite for your travel style with lists like “Best for Families,” “Scenic Campgrounds,” and “Best Island Retreats”

Pick the right campsite for your travel style with lists like “Best for Families,” “Scenic Campgrounds,” and “Best Island Retreats” Trailhead Access Campgrounds: Find sites that offer access to the John Muir Trail, the Pacific Crest Trail, and more, plus essential information on hiking

Find sites that offer access to the John Muir Trail, the Pacific Crest Trail, and more, plus essential information on hiking Trusted Advice: Expert outdoorsman Tom Stienstra knows his stuff; he’s hiked 25,000 miles in and around these campgrounds for over 30 years

Expert outdoorsman Tom Stienstra knows his stuff; he’s hiked 25,000 miles in and around these campgrounds for over 30 years Tips and Tools: Information on equipment, food and cooking, first aid, and insect protection, plus background on the climate, landscape, and history of the campgrounds

Whether you’re a veteran or a first-time camper, Moon’s comprehensive coverage and trusted advice will have you gearing up for your next adventure.





Narrowing your search? Try Moon Northern California Camping. Hitting the road? Check out Moon California Road Trip.





Full coverage of: The Redwood Empire, Shasta and Trinity, Lassen and Modoc, Mendocino and Wine Country, Sacramento and Gold Country, Tahoe and the Northern Sierra, the San Francisco Bay Area, Monterey and Big Sur, the San Joaquin Valley, Yosemite and Mammoth Lakes, Sequoia and Kings Canyon, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles and San Diego (and their surrounding areas), and the California deserts, including Death Valley and Palm Desert