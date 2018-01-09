Three Grumpy Trucks

Trucks need a time-out in this picture book about emotions written by Todd Tarpley (Beep! Beep! Go to Sleep! and Ten Tiny Toes) and illustrated by bestselling artist Guy Parker-Rees (Giraffes Can’t Dance).



Whirr! Whomp! Grind! Chomp! Three toy trucks have big plans for their day at the playground: digging and lifting, building and shifting. But then they start to get tired…and hot…and hungry…. They’re GRUMPY! When they throw a total truck tantrum, will anyone be able to calm them down?



Kids (and parents) may just recognize themselves in this entertaining take on getting grouchy, and getting over it. The lighthearted, rhythmic text will have young readers chanting along, and the bright and buoyant illustrations of the trucks’ looming meltdown will keep them giggling!