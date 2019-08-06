Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Birthday Book

The Birthday Book

by

Learn about all the wonderful ways to celebrate a birthday with beloved and New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Todd Parr!

With his signature blend of playfulness and sensitivity, Todd Parr explores all the different things you can do on your birthday: a day that’s all about you!

From spending your birthday by yourself to having a big party, receiving presents to receiving hugs, this book is a lively, inclusive introduction to birthday celebrations for any family.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Birthdays

On Sale: April 14th 2020

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780316506663

