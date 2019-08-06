The Birthday Book

Learn about all the wonderful ways to celebrate a birthday with beloved and New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Todd Parr!



With his signature blend of playfulness and sensitivity, Todd Parr explores all the different things you can do on your birthday: a day that’s all about you!



From spending your birthday by yourself to having a big party, receiving presents to receiving hugs, this book is a lively, inclusive introduction to birthday celebrations for any family.