Manic Panic Living in Color

A Rebellious Guide to Hair Color and Life

Reveal your inner Aurora Borealis with Manic Panic Living in Color, the audacious beauty-and-lifestyle handbook from punk rock pioneers Tish and Snooky Bellomo, founders of the iconic hair color and make-up brand.

With a colorful foreword by RuPaul — a customer/fan/friend and dye-hard for decades — Manic Panic Living in Color is both the rollicking origin story of the sister’s punk rock roots combined with a fearless guide to finding your color in the rainbow. This guide provides unique and fail-proof methods to achieve the perfect shade or combinations of colors that express the inner you, as well as maintenance, effects, tips, products, remedies, and attitude.

With hundreds of inspiring photographs, Tish and Snooky will inspire you to show off your unique sense of style whether you are Red Passion, Bad Boy Blue, Electric Banana — or all three!

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Beauty & Grooming

On Sale: October 15th 2019

Price: $21.99 / $28.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 176

ISBN-13: 9780762494682

Meet Tish & Snooky

Tish & Snooky Bellomo are pioneers of the 1970 NYC punk rock scene, performing with bands including Blondie. The sisters founded Manic Panic in 1977 on St. Mark's Place, the first punk rock store in the U.S. More than forty years later, their vegan, award-winning hair color comes in every color of the rainbow and is available all over the world, but the sisters still live in New York City.

Praise

"What I've always admired about Tish and Snooky is their commitment to honoring self-expression. It's a commitment I share."—RuPaul
