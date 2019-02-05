|
Manic Panic Living in Color
A Rebellious Guide to Hair Color and Life
Reveal your inner Aurora Borealis with Manic Panic Living in Color, the audacious beauty-and-lifestyle handbook from punk rock pioneers Tish and Snooky Bellomo, founders of the iconic hair color and make-up brand.
With a colorful foreword by RuPaul — a customer/fan/friend and dye-hard for decades — Manic Panic Living in Color is both the rollicking origin story of the sister’s punk rock roots combined with a fearless guide to finding your color in the rainbow. This guide provides unique and fail-proof methods to achieve the perfect shade or combinations of colors that express the inner you, as well as maintenance, effects, tips, products, remedies, and attitude.
With hundreds of inspiring photographs, Tish and Snooky will inspire you to show off your unique sense of style whether you are Red Passion, Bad Boy Blue, Electric Banana — or all three!
Meet Tish & Snooky
Praise
"What I've always admired about Tish and Snooky is their commitment to honoring self-expression. It's a commitment I share."—RuPaul