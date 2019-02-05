Reveal your inner Aurora Borealis with Manic Panic Living in Color, the audacious beauty-and-lifestyle handbook from punk rock pioneers Tish and Snooky Bellomo, founders of the iconic hair color and make-up brand.





With a colorful foreword by RuPaul — a customer/fan/friend and dye-hard for decades — Manic Panic Living in Color is both the rollicking origin story of the sister’s punk rock roots combined with a fearless guide to finding your color in the rainbow. This guide provides unique and fail-proof methods to achieve the perfect shade or combinations of colors that express the inner you, as well as maintenance, effects, tips, products, remedies, and attitude.