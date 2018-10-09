Wind-carved red rocks, brightly-painted adobe houses, and miles of open desert road: explore the beauty of the Southwest with Moon Southwest Road Trip.



Maps and Driving Tools: More than 30 easy-to-use maps keep you oriented on and off the highway, along with site-to-site mileage, driving times, detailed directions for the entire route, and full-color photos throughout

Eat, Sleep, Stop and Explore: With lists of the best hikes, views, and more, you can revel in the glitz of Las Vegas, shop the markets of Santa Fe, and savor flavorful Tex-Mex cuisine. Marvel at the sandstone spires of Monument Valley and the cliff dwellings of Mesa Verde National Park, or go mountain biking in Moab or swimming in Havasu Falls

Flexible Itineraries: Drive the entire two-week road trip, or follow strategic routes like a Route 66 road trip or a week-long tour of the national parks, as well as suggestions for spending time in Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon, Zion and Bryce, Arches and Canyonlands, Santa Fe, and Taos

Local Expertise: Road warrior and Arizona local Tim Hull shares his love of the Southwest

How to Plan Your Trip: Know when and where to get gas and how to avoid traffic, plus tips for driving in different road and weather conditions and tips for seniors, road-trippers with kids, and disability access

Moon Southwest Road Trip covers: New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Arizona, and Nevada

With Moon Southwest Road Trip‘s practical tips, flexible itineraries, and local know-how, you’re ready to fill up the tank and hit the road.

