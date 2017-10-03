Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Arizona & the Grand Canyon
Explore Arizona’s vast open spaces, dreamy canyons, and colorful culture with Moon Arizona & the Grand Canyon. Inside you’ll find:Read More
Seeing more of the Southwest? Check out Moon New Mexico or Moon Phoenix. Hitting the road? Try Moon Southwest Road Trip or Moon Route 66 Road Trip.
- Strategic, flexible itineraries from day hikes in the Grand Canyon to a two-week Arizona road trip, designed for outdoor adventurers, history buffs, foodies, and more
- Can’t-miss highlights and unique experiences: Embark on a multi-day expedition into the depths of the Grand Canyon, discover hidden streams on a hike through high-desert forests, or find the best spots to hit the slopes in winter. Take a scenic drive along historic Route 66, learn about Arizona’s ancient native cultures, and stroll charming Old West towns. Explore the red rock cliffs around Sedona, watch your favorite MLB team play during Spring Training, and sample Southwest cuisine from spicy enchiladas to Sonoran hot dogs
- How to plan a Grand Canyon adventure, including coverage of towns near gateways to the park
- Local insight from Arizona local Tim Hull on when to go, where to stay, and how to get around
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Focused coverage of Phoenix, Scottsdale, and the Valley of the Sun, Tucson and Southern Arizona, Flagstaff, Sedona, and Red Rock Country, Navajo and Hopi Country, the White Mountains and the Gila Valley, the Grand Canyon and the Arizona Strip, and the Lower Colorado River
- Practical information including background on Arizona’s landscape, climate, wildlife, and culture
