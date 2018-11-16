Tequila Mockingbird: Desktop Calendar

Fans of Tequila Mockingbird will love this desktop calendar inspired by everyone’s favorite books-and-booze mashup.





Now you can enjoy Tequila Mockingbird every month of the year with this convenient easel-style desk calendar, featuring twelve undated pages with artwork, spiral binding, and a collapsible easel stand, all enclosed in a clear sleeve.



Titles include:



Bridget Jones’s Daiquiri

A Cocktail of Two Cities

Orange Julius Caesar

Romeo and Julep

Pear the Wild Things Are

Decline and Fall Down

The Joy of Sex on the Beach

Charlie and the Chocolate Fake-tini

The Old Man and the Seagram’s

Drankenstein

The S(ide)carlet Letter

Ethan Pom