The Boomer Guide to Parenting
The Boomer Guide to Parenting

How the Worst Generation Destroyed the Planet, but First a Child

by Tim Dillon

Oct 3, 2023

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781668632253

Genre

Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Personal Memoirs

Description

An outrageous, lacerating memoir of being raised by the most selfish generation into a very unproductive member of society.
 
THE BOOMER GUIDE TO PARENTING is a hilarious autobiographical account of Tim Dillon’s life, being raised by two Long Island boomers. Like most boomers his parents started out as long-haired hippies (selfish drug addicts!) who then became addicted to grievance mongering, paranoia, and fear! 
 
THE BOOMER GUIDE TO PARENTING details the parenting style that made Tim a near perfect person: a closeted gay cocaine addict who enthusiastically supported the Iraq War and didn’t get a credit score until he was 36. (Also fat!)
 
This book will be enjoyed by anyone raised by a boomer or anyone genuinely curious about the generation of people who endured the greatest hardships known to man: mall traffic and occasional lines at the grocery store. The boomers destroyed the earth, but first they destroyed their children! 
 
Take a trip down memory lane with Tim and his friends, as they navigate growing up with these proud, self-righteous boomers. You know them now as a tribe of Facebook warriors, but once upon a time, they ruled this land some call “the suburbs.” They were kings and queens of the drive thru. And if you walk down a street in Long Island you can still hear them, in a faint voice, telling the tale of someone who’s wronged them. 

