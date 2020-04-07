Your Day. Your Way.

Part pop-science, part self-help, Relax Dammit! is a friendly, funny, fact-based guide to changing how you make decisions in order to live a better — maybe even your best — life.



We make, and worry about, a thousand big and little decisions during our waking hours. And for most of us, these decisions are made (after a lot of hemming and hawing), based on concerns or beliefs about our world that . . . well . . . simply aren’t true. These misperceptions impact day-to-day decisions and stress us out unnecessarily — and we all have enough stress as it is. Tim Caulfield seeks to provide the antidote to this analysis paralysis, teaching readers — through sound science and silly stories — that reevaluating their decision-making processes can lead to lives that are both more fulfilling and more exciting.



Relax Dammit! unfolds like a typical day — from the first buzz of the alarm clock all the way to bedtime. As the clock moves forward, Caulfield tackles topics associated with that particular time of day and addresses them through science-informed responses about health, offering readers a way to cut through the noise and have healthier and happier lives in the age of anxiety. Caulfield highlights what science says we should be worried about and how we can de-stress and live a healthy lifestyle. Rather than burying you in the facts, or listing out a bunch of specific things you should or should not be doing, Caulfield uses wit, humor, and a wide variety of examples to encourage readers to reevaluate how they make all of those decisions — so that they can live in a way that truly works for them.

