Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Magnet Set
Bring your favorite characters from the beloved animated classic to any magnetic surface with Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Magnet Set!
This kit includes:
- 16 magnets featuring favorite characters from the film
- 2-sided illustrated backdrop to build your favorite scenes
- 16-page illustrated sticker book
Trade Paperback
