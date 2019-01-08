Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Magnet Set

by

Bring your favorite characters from the beloved animated classic to any magnetic surface with Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Magnet Set!

This kit includes:
  • 16 magnets featuring favorite characters from the film
  • 2-sided illustrated backdrop to build your favorite scenes
  • 16-page illustrated sticker book
Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Film / Genres / Animated

On Sale: September 3rd 2019

Price: $9.95 / $12.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 16

ISBN-13: 9780762467099

Trade Paperback
