Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Cross-Stitch Kit
We’re simply meant to be . . . cross-stitching! Bring Tim Burton’s creepy, merry tale to life with this all-in-one mini cross-stitch kit!Read More
Perfect for crafters of any skill level, the kit includes:
- A 32-page mini book with simple cross-stitching instructions and four easy patterns (1 of Jack Skellington, 2 of Jack and Sally, and 1 of Zero the dog)
- 3 pieces of 4″ x 4″ cotton Aida cloth
- A 3″ embroidery hoop in which to stitch and display designs
- 2 tapestry needles
- 4 skeins of embroidery thread
“How horrible our Christmas will be!” —The Mayor
“No. How jolly!” —Jack Skellington
Trade Paperback
