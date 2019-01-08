Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Magnet Set
RP Minis

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762467099

USD: $9.95  /  CAD: $12.5

ON SALE: September 3rd 2019

Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Film / Genres / Animated

PAGE COUNT: 16

Bring your favorite characters from the beloved animated classic to any magnetic surface with Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Magnet Set!

This kit includes:
  • 16 magnets featuring favorite characters from the film
  • 2-sided illustrated backdrop to build your favorite scenes
  • 16-page illustrated sticker book