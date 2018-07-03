Happiness 101 (previously published as When Likes Aren't Enough)

Professor of positive psychology Dr. Tim Bono weaves together new research and innovative practical strategies to reveal the science of happiness. When Professor Timothy Bono created a course on positive psychology, it quickly became one of Washington University’s most in-demand classes, with a massive waitlist. His students–burning out from stress, binging on social media, and measuring their self-worth in likes and retweets–were desperate for true happiness.Now Dr. Bono has distilled his life-changing seminar’s lessons into a master class, providing innovative techniques and practical advice scientifically proven to increase happiness in areas such as: – Attention training and willpower- Time management- The mind-body connection- Gratitude and resilience- Relationships- Coping techniques for life’s challengesWith groundbreaking research from over 100 studies, real stories from Dr. Bono’s students, and simple yet creative tips, Happiness 101 is the perfect guide for your journey to well-being.

