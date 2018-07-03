Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Happiness 101 (previously published as When Likes Aren't Enough)
Simple Secrets to Smart Living & Well-Being
Professor of positive psychology Dr. Tim Bono weaves together new research and innovative practical strategies to reveal the science of happiness. When Professor Timothy Bono created a course on positive psychology, it quickly became one of Washington University’s most in-demand classes, with a massive waitlist. His students–burning out from stress, binging on social media, and measuring their self-worth in likes and retweets–were desperate for true happiness.Now Dr. Bono has distilled his life-changing seminar’s lessons into a master class, providing innovative techniques and practical advice scientifically proven to increase happiness in areas such as: – Attention training and willpower- Time management- The mind-body connection- Gratitude and resilience- Relationships- Coping techniques for life’s challengesWith groundbreaking research from over 100 studies, real stories from Dr. Bono’s students, and simple yet creative tips, Happiness 101 is the perfect guide for your journey to well-being.Read More
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"This is one of the best books I've read that offers practical solutions for the mental health crisis. This should be required reading not only for students and higher education professionals, but for anyone who is interested in adopting healthier habits in their own lives. A must read!"
—Dr. Amelia Parnell, vice president for research and policy at NASPA-Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education
"There are so many things to pull out of this book even beyond strategies to achieve happiness-Bono shows readers how they can make many choices that lead to a healthier lifestyle overall. His students' stories powerfully bring the research into practice."
—Dr. Beth Lingren Clark, assistant dean and director of first-year programs at University of Minnesota
