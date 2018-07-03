Happiness 101 (previously published as When Likes Aren¿t Enough)

Are you as authentically happy as your social media profiles make it seem?



When a group of researchers asked young adults around the globe what their number one priority was in life, the top answer was “happiness.” Not success, fame, money, looks, or love…but happiness. For a rising generation of young adults raised as digital natives in a fast-paced, ultra-connected world, authentic happiness still seems just out of reach. While social media often shows well-lit selfies and flawless digital personas, today’s 16 to 25-year-olds are struggling to find real meaning, connection, and satisfaction right alongside their overburdened parents.



Happiness 101 tackles the ever-popular subject of happiness and well-being, but reframes it for a younger reader struggling with Instagram envy and high-stakes testing, college rejections and helicopter parents. Professor of positive psychology Dr. Tim Bono distills his most popular college course on the science of happiness into creative, often counterintuitive, strategies for young adults to lead happier, more fulfilling lives.



Filled with exciting research, practical exercises, honest advice, and quotes and stories from young adults themselves, Happiness 101 is a master class for a generation looking for science-backed, real-world ways to feel just a little bit happier every day.