The Vision of the Anointed

The Vision of the Anointed

Self-Congratulation as a Basis for Social Policy

by

Thomas Sowell’s provocative critique of liberalism’s failures

The Vision of the Anointed is a devastating critique of the mind-set behind the failed social policies of the past thirty years. Thomas Sowell sees what has happened not as a series of isolated mistakes but as a logical consequence of a vision whose defects have led to disasters in education, crime, family disintegration, and other social pathology. In this book, “politically correct” theory is repeatedly confronted with facts — and sharp contradictions between the two are explained in terms of a whole set of self-congratulatory assumptions held by political and intellectual elites. These elites — the anointed — often consider themselves “thinking people,” but much of what they call thinking turns out, on examination, to be rhetorical assertion, followed by evasions of mounting evidence against those assertions.

Genre: Nonfiction / Political Science / Public Policy / Social Policy

On Sale: January 7th 2020

Price: $24.98

ISBN-13: 9781549185670

Edition: Unabridged

