Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Race And Culture

Race And Culture

A World View

by

Read by

Encompassing more than a decade of research around the globe, this book shows that cultural capital has far more impact than politics, prejudice, or genetics on the social and economic fates of minorities, nations, and civilization.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Social Science / Sociology

On Sale: January 7th 2020

Price: $24.98

ISBN-13: 9781549103933

Hachette Audio logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews