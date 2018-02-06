From the author of the “hysterically funny and unsettlingly fascinating”* New York Times bestseller Unmentionable, a hilarious illustrated guide to the secrets of Victorian child-rearing [*Jenny Lawson]





– How to be sure you’re not too ugly, sickly, or stupid to breed



– What positions and room decor will help you conceive a son



– How much beer, wine, cyanide and heroin to consume while pregnant



– How to select the best peasant teat for your child



– Which foods won’t turn your children into sexual deviants



– And so much more



Endlessly surprising, wickedly funny, and filled with juicy historical tidbits and images, Ungovernable provides much-needed perspective on — and comic relief from — the age-old struggle to bring up baby.



Feminist historian Therese Oneill is back, to educate you on what to expect when you’re expecting . . . a Victorian baby! In, Oneill conducts an unforgettable tour through the backwards, pseudoscientific, downright bizarre parenting fashions of the Victorians, advising us on: