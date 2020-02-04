Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Kid's Book of the Elements
An Awesome Introduction to Every Known Atom in the Universe
A fun, fascinating, and amazingly photographic exploration of the periodic table, for curious kids who want to understand how atoms and elements make up everything in the universe. Created by Theodore Gray, bestselling author of The Elements, especially for kids ages 6 to 9.
In this very special kids edition of Theodore Gray’s The Elements, budding scientists, ages 6 to 9, will learn all about every element in the periodic table from the first element, Hydrogen (1), to the very last element, Oganesson (118). Filled with great big colorful photographs and fun facts for every element, The Kid’s Book of The Elements is the perfect introduction to the fascinating world of chemistry and visual/tactile-based STEM/STEAM learning.
