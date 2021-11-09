The Elements 2023 Wall Calendar

The 2023 edition of Theodore Gray's beloved Elements wall calendar, based on his bestselling book, The Elements, is a month-by-month tour to some of the most beautiful and fascinating elements in the periodic table, complete with gorgeous photographs and fun facts.



Featuring all major holidays and moon phases, as well as important scientific dates such as major discoveries, key people's birthdays, and notable milestones, this calendar is both an aesthetically pleasing and functional way to keep track of your days. With room to make notes and fill-in appointments, this calendar is also a teachable way to learn new and fun facts about chemistry every single day.



Perfect for scientists, students, teachers, and anyone interested in the beauty and diversity of science and nature, this calendar showcases over a dozen elements with full-page photographs of their pure form. Included are interesting and informative anecdotes, history, and facts about each element: argon, potassium, manganese, zinc, bromine, technetium, rhodium, silver, indium, tungsten, bismuth, and plutonium.