IFLScience 117 Things You Should F*#king Know About Your World
The creators of IFLScience present the most intriguing, off-beat, fascinating, and far-out facts about the universe that you should f*#ing know — right now!Read More
117 Things You Should F*#ing Know About Your World is a compendium of the greatest articles from IFLScience’s long history, broken up by leading subjects — Health & Medicine, Plants & Animals, Technology, the Brain, Space, the Environment, Chemistry, and Physics. Each chapter opens with a new and irreverent introduction to the subject and collection of stories by author Paul Parsons, and the book features fascinating sidebars on related stories, photos, and illustrations throughout.
From pinpointing the exact worst time to be alive in human history, to learning what makes you a procrastinator or a go-getter, to the very key to a happy sex life, and so much more, this is the science book that only the world’s leading source of crazy-but-true stories could produce.
