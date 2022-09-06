Orders over $45 ship FREE

THE JANUARY 6 REPORT
THE JANUARY 6 REPORT

Findings From the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol With Reporting, Analysis and Visuals by The New York Times

by The New York Times

ebook Trade Paperback

On Sale

Sep 6, 2022

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781668625880

Genre

Nonfiction / Political Science / American Government / Executive Branch

Description

With exclusive reporting, eyewitness accounts and analysis from the Pulitzer Prize-winning staff of The New York Times, this edition of THE JANUARY 6 REPORT offers the definitive record of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Read the report from the Select Committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, with accompanying insights from New York Times reporters who’ve covered the story from the beginning.
 
This edition from The New York Times and Twelve Books contains:
 
• THE JANUARY 6 REPORT from the Select Committee
• Reporting and analysis from The New York Times that puts the committee’s findings in context
• A timeline of key events 
• Photos and illustrations, including detailed maps that show the paths insurrectionists took to breach the Capitol
• Interviews, transcripts and documents that complement the Committee’s investigation
• A list of key participants from the Jan. 6 hearings

A critical examination of the facts and circumstances surrounding that dark day, The January 6 Report promises to be the definitive account of what happened and provide key recommendations to safeguard the future of American democracy.

