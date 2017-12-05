Now in its fourth edition, this classic guide to investment strategy has been revised to give up-to-date ideas on pensions, investments of passion and more.



Peter Stanyer and Stephen Satchell’s Guide to Investment Strategy looks at the risks and opportunities of uncomplicated strategies and comes with wealth warnings for those who wish to explore more sophisticated approaches. It explains the importance of insights from behavioral analysis, the principles of traditional finance, and highlights how habitual patterns of decision-making can lead any of us into costly mistakes. After all, markets are most dangerous when most rewarding.