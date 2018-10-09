Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Associated Press Stylebook 2019

The Associated Press Stylebook 2019

and Briefing on Media Law

by

A fully revised and updated edition of the bible of the newspaper industry

 
The style of The Associated Press is the gold standard for news writing. With the AP Stylebook in hand, you can learn how to write and edit with the clarity and professionalism for which their writers and editors are famous.
The AP Stylebook will help you master the AP’s rules on grammar, spelling, punctuation, capitalization, abbreviation, word and numeral usage, and when to use “more than” instead of “over.” To make navigating these specialty chapters even easier, the Stylebook includes a comprehensive index.
Fully revised and updated to keep pace with world events, common usage, and AP procedures, The AP Stylebook is the one reference that all writers, editors and students cannot afford to be without.
Genre: Nonfiction / Language Arts & Disciplines / Style Manuals

On Sale: June 11th 2019

Price: $24.99 / $32.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 656

ISBN-13: 9781541699892

Trade Paperback
