Love Your Selfie

A 52-Week Devotional Journal

by

Instagram. Magazines. Bullies. TV. They all say you’re not enough. But that’s not what God says.

The truth is: the Creator of the Universe stamped His approval on you far before anyone ever had the chance to disapprove. In this 52-week devotional journal, you will be guided through a journey of embracing the unique way you were created. Author Tessa Emily Hall shares her personal struggles of dealing with insecurity and self-shame as a teen, then she invites you to reflect on the weekly message through journal prompts and social media challenges. You will be taken on a journey to understand what Scripture says about your identity, discover how you can tap into your God-given potential, and learn to love who you are inside.

Ellie Claire’s LeatherLuxe® material is given new glittery life in this stunning journal with full-color interior design. The rich feel of leather is finished with round corners to make this journal an extraordinary gift for any time of year.

FEATURES:
  • Premium, thick, acid-free, non-bleed paper
  • Guided journal from a teen for teens
  • Lightly-ruled space for notes and reflections
  • Full-color interior
  • Presentation page for personalization
  • LeatherLuxe® binding with NEW glitter finish that doesn’t rub off
  • Ribbon marker
  • Smythe-sewn binding

Genre:

On Sale: March 17th 2020

Price: $17.99 / $23.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9781546014959

Ellie Claire Gifts logo®
Diary
