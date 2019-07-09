Love Your Selfie (Glitter LeatherLuxe® Devotional)



The truth is: the Creator of the Universe stamped His approval on you far before anyone ever had the chance to disapprove. In this 52-week devotional, you will be guided through a journey of embracing the unique way you were created. Author Tessa Emily Hall shares her personal struggles of dealing with insecurity and self-shame as a teen, then she invites you to reflect on the weekly message through journal prompts and social media challenges. You will be taken on a journey to understand what Scripture says about your identity, discover how you can tap into your God-given potential, and learn to love who you are inside.





Ellie Claire’s LeatherLuxe® material is given new glittery life in this stunning devotional with full-color interior design. The rich feel of leather is finished with round corners to make this devotional an extraordinary gift for any time of year.





FEATURES:

Premium, thick, acid-free, non-bleed paper

Guided questions from a teen for teens

Lightly-ruled space for notes and reflections

Full-color interior

Presentation page for personalization

LeatherLuxe® binding with NEW glitter finish that doesn’t rub off

Ribbon marker

Smythe-sewn binding













