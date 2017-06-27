Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Cocaine Kids

The Cocaine Kids

The Inside Story Of A Teenage Drug Ring

by

Since 1982, sociologist Terry Williams has spent days, weeks, and months “hanging out” with a teenage cocaine ring in cocaine bars, after-hours clubs, on street corners, in crack houses and in their homes. The picture he creates in The Cocaine Kids is the story behind the headlines. The lives of these young dealers in the fast lane of the underground economy emerge in depth and color on the pages of this book.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Social Science / Criminology

On Sale: January 22nd 1990

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9780201570038

Da Capo Press Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews