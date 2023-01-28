Free shipping on orders $35+

Dishing Up® Minnesota
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Dishing Up® Minnesota

150 Recipes from the Land of 10,000 Lakes

by Teresa Marrone

Regular Price $2.99

Regular Price $3.99 CAD

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $2.99

Regular Price $3.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 28, 2016. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Jun 28, 2016

Page Count

288 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781612125855

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Regional & Ethnic / American / Middle Western States

Description

These 150 mouthwatering recipes, contributed by some of Minnesota’s best chefs, farmers, and foragers and accompanied by gorgeous photography, celebrate the state’s outstanding and unique cuisine. You’ll find dishes featuring fish from the lakes as well as morels and chanterelles, wild blueberries, wild game, beef and bison, orchard fruits, berries, dairy products, and much more. There are recipes inspired by German, Scandinavian, East Asian, and African traditions, as well as dishes from fairs and food trucks. There’s something here for everyone, from Carrot Risotto and Dry-Fried Sugar Snap Peas to North Shore Fish Cakes; Wild Cherry Jelly; Northland Venison Burger with Wild Rice; Bison, Bacon & Cheddar Meatballs; Busy-Day Pho; Egg Coffee; Gravlax; Varmland Potato Sausage; Hmong Chicken Larb; Tater Tot Nachos; Thai Peanut Caramel Popcorn; Honey Pecan Pie; Classic Pound Cake with Cardamom; and Apple Dessert Hotdish. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"This is a cookbook, but also an atlas, a textbook, an operating manual, and a love letter to Minnesota. Inspired by traditions such as camping and Sunday dinners, but also the state’s growing diversity and gourmet status, Teresa Marrone has given us a cook-the-book resource that the other 49 states can only envy."
— Kim Ode, taste writer for Minneapolis Star Tribune and author of Rhubarb Renaissance

"Teresa Marrone shines a light on the best from Minnesota’s deep cold lakes, streams, and rivers, its small organic farms, forests, and prairies. Her recipes are classic and casual and offer a true taste of our new Nordic fare."
— Beth Dooley, author of In Winter’s Kitchen: Growing Roots and Breaking Bread in the Northern Heartland
 

Read More Read Less

Dishing Up®