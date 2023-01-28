Free shipping on orders $35+
Dishing Up® Minnesota
150 Recipes from the Land of 10,000 Lakes
Description
What's Inside
Praise
"This is a cookbook, but also an atlas, a textbook, an operating manual, and a love letter to Minnesota. Inspired by traditions such as camping and Sunday dinners, but also the state’s growing diversity and gourmet status, Teresa Marrone has given us a cook-the-book resource that the other 49 states can only envy."
— Kim Ode, taste writer for Minneapolis Star Tribune and author of Rhubarb Renaissance
"Teresa Marrone shines a light on the best from Minnesota’s deep cold lakes, streams, and rivers, its small organic farms, forests, and prairies. Her recipes are classic and casual and offer a true taste of our new Nordic fare."
— Beth Dooley, author of In Winter’s Kitchen: Growing Roots and Breaking Bread in the Northern Heartland