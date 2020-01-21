Untitled -- Not for Individual Sale

"Two By Two is a tumultuous story wrapped in a world of broken relationships. Sparks invites readers to take a journey that stares risks and rewards directly in the face. Whether it's tenderness between a husband and wife or affection between a father and his daughter, Sparks has definitely mastered the art of love."

—Associated Press

"Two by Two is a deeply moving tale not only about the love between a father and a daughter but also about the power of family and the courage we must find within ourselves as we face the unknown."—Booklist, starred review