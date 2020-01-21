Untitled -- Not for Individual Sale

By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Two By Two is a tumultuous story wrapped in a world of broken relationships. Sparks invites readers to take a journey that stares risks and rewards directly in the face. Whether it's tenderness between a husband and wife or affection between a father and his daughter, Sparks has definitely mastered the art of love."
—Associated Press
—Associated Press
"Two by Two is a deeply moving tale not only about the love between a father and a daughter but also about the power of family and the courage we must find within ourselves as we face the unknown."—Booklist, starred review
"Nicholas Sparks creates magic once again with his latest emotionally powerful novel. ...This is one of those rare beautiful novels, and somehow even feels like one of Sparks' best works yet."—RT Book Reviews