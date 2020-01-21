Untitled -- Not for Individual Sale
Untitled -- Not for Individual Sale

(formerly TWO BY TWO promo)

by

Mass Market / ISBN-13: 9781538703199

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $12.99

ON SALE: June 29th 2022

Genre:

PAGE COUNT: 537

Mass Market
A wonderful book that will leave you wanting to keep the pages turning! You won’t want to miss this one!

What's Inside

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Two By Two is a tumultuous story wrapped in a world of broken relationships. Sparks invites readers to take a journey that stares risks and rewards directly in the face. Whether it's tenderness between a husband and wife or affection between a father and his daughter, Sparks has definitely mastered the art of love."
Associated Press
"Two by Two is a deeply moving tale not only about the love between a father and a daughter but also about the power of family and the courage we must find within ourselves as we face the unknown."—Booklist, starred review
"Nicholas Sparks creates magic once again with his latest emotionally powerful novel. ...This is one of those rare beautiful novels, and somehow even feels like one of Sparks' best works yet."—RT Book Reviews
