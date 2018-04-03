Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

10 Little Chicks

10 Little Chicks

by

Count down from ten in this sing-along springtime board book reimagining a classic nursery rhyme with adorable animal photography!

All kinds of babies are coming home in this charming retelling of the nursery rhyme “Five Little Ducks,” featuring the cutest photographs of puppies, lambs, piglets, and more! Just in time for Easter, this board book is perfect for learning animal names, counting, and singing together with baby.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Baby Animals

On Sale: December 31st 2018

Price: $7.99 / $10.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 20

ISBN-13: 9780316452090

LB Kids Logo
Board book
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews