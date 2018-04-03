Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
10 Little Chicks
Count down from ten in this sing-along springtime board book reimagining a classic nursery rhyme with adorable animal photography!Read More
All kinds of babies are coming home in this charming retelling of the nursery rhyme “Five Little Ducks,” featuring the cutest photographs of puppies, lambs, piglets, and more! Just in time for Easter, this board book is perfect for learning animal names, counting, and singing together with baby.
Board book
