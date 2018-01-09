Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Woodworking Wisdom & Know-How
Everything You Need to Know to Design, Build, and Create
From the experts at Fine Woodworking of Taunton Press, this complete and easy-to-follow resource has everything you need to know about the art of woodworking.
Woodworking Wisdom & Know-How is the essential go-to book for every woodworking project imaginable, from building kitchen cabinets to refinishing a deck, from the vast cache of Fine Woodworking‘s projects and advice.
Topics addressed in this book include:
- Types of Wood
- Building a Workshop
- Working and Finishing Wood
- Design and Styles
- Small and Large Projects
Each section is further broken down into chapters that cover specific skills, projects, and crafts for both the beginner and the advanced woodworker. Featuring step-by-step instructions, troubleshooting guides and discussions, and an appendix of essential resources for supplies, tools, and materials, Woodworking Wisdom & Know-How is your one-stop-shop for trusted, tried, and true woodworking advice.
This book is also a part of the Know-How series which includes other titles such as:
- Country Wisdom & Know-How
- Natural Healing Wisdom & Know-How
- Craft Wisdom & Know-How
- Garden Wisdom & Know-How
Trade Paperback
