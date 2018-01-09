From the experts at Fine Woodworking of Taunton Press, this complete and easy-to-follow resource has everything you need to know about the art of woodworking.









Topics addressed in this book include:

Types of Wood

Building a Workshop

Working and Finishing Wood

Design and Styles

Small and Large Projects Each section is further broken down into chapters that cover specific skills, projects, and crafts for both the beginner and the advanced woodworker. Featuring step-by-step instructions, troubleshooting guides and discussions, and an appendix of essential resources for supplies, tools, and materials, Woodworking Wisdom & Know-How is your one-stop-shop for trusted, tried, and true woodworking advice.

This book is also a part of the Know-How series which includes other titles such as: Country Wisdom & Know-How

Natural Healing Wisdom & Know-How

Craft Wisdom & Know-How

Garden Wisdom & Know-How

Woodworking Wisdom & Know-How is the essential go-to book for every woodworking project imaginable, from building kitchen cabinets to refinishing a deck, from the vast cache of‘s projects and advice.