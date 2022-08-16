Free shipping on orders $35+

A Year of Self-Love Page-A-Day Calendar 2023
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

A Year of Self-Love Page-A-Day Calendar 2023

Daily Affirmations and Actions for Self-Compassion and Self-Worth

by Tanya Carroll Richardson

With Workman Calendars

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 30, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Aug 30, 2022

Page Count

320 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523515882

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Personal Growth / Self-esteem

Description

A  year of empowerment and motivation to nurture your spirit and be your best self.

Each page features an insightful healing message, accompanied by an action to apply to your life. Message: Slowing down helps me tune in to the moment and what I need. Action: Today I’ll practice the art of slowing down by stopping to gaze out the window, stretching or walking around the block as a break from work, or purposely savoring my lunch. And Message: Equal rights and justice are what everyone deserves, and concepts I’m always trying to promote, live by, and love by. Action: Perhaps the only real path to peace is equal rights and justice. Let me better foster these concepts in my own life and in the world today. Learn to live the meaningful life you want—and love yourself fully—every day. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less