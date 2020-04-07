The co-founders of She’s the First show readers how to devise a long-term, sustainable plan to make real and lasting change in the world.





The dream of creating real meaningful change in the world lives within so many people, but there’s no roadmap for how to do it, or how to do it well.







Identify the issue(s) that light you up and motivate you toward change (“Finding your North Star”)

Learn whether your activism is too scattered (“Issue Snacking vs. Issue Burnout”)

Identify what you have to offer and match it to where there is need (“Building your Purpose Resume”)

Decide where to put your energy and resources and learn how to stick with it (“Craft your Long-term Impact Plan”)

Be sure your small actions are working, and not inadvertently hurting the cause (“Beware of Hype” and “Don’t Hold Out for a Hero”)





Whether it means changing careers, ramping up volunteer service, or putting dollars to work more effectively, Impact is going to walk you through the everyday steps you must take to lead to transformative change.



In, two Impact Advisors (the only ones out there!) who have built a large nonprofit from the ground-up show how anyone, anywhere can make reasonable adjustments to their lives to support the world they want to see, and live lives they’ll be proud of fifty years from now. This books teaches you how to: