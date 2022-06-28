Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Beginner's Guide to Growing Cannabis and Making Your Own Healing Remedies
Learn about the Plant's Medicinal Properties; Grow Outdoors in Your Own Backyard; and Make Tinctures, Salves, Edibles, and Oils
CBD and other cannabis-based products are widely available and popular, with the number of dispensaries increasing exponentially every month. But not all products are equal in terms of quality. The best rule of thumb to know the grower or, even better, grow a small quantity of the plant in the home garden and make your own medicines. This beginner-friendly guide, written by a herbalist who specializes in every aspect of making and using cannabis medicine, teaches how to grow healthy cannabis plants outdoors for personal use, and make your own customized remedies for addressing a range of common ailments and chronic conditions. With step-by-step photography taken in her own garden, author Tammi Sweet, shows the growing phases of the plant and details techniques for planting, caring for, harvesting, drying, and curing the plant. A complete how-to guide to medicine-making shows the reader how easy it is to make potent, safe, and affordable whole-plant tinctures, salves, edibles, and oils.
This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.
