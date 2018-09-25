Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Swap'd

Swap'd

by

After her Click’d catastrophe, Allie Navarro is determined to redeem herself. So when the class gets an assignment to create a mobile game from recycled code, Allie pairs up with Courtney, her best friend from CodeGirls camp, to create the perfect app: Swap’d.
Kids buy, sell, and trade stuff at school all the time. Candy. Clothes. Video games. Slime. Why not make a fiercely competitive, totally anonymous, beat-the-clock game out of it?
Once Swap’d is in full-swing, Allie is certain that it’s the answer to all her problems. She’s making quick cash to help Courtney buy that really expensive plane ticket to come visit her. It’s giving her an excuse to have an actual conversation with her super-secret crush. And it looks like she might finally beat her archenemy-turned-friend, Nathan. She’s thought of everything. Or? has she?
The second book in the Click’d series by New York Times best-selling author Tamara Ireland Stone weaves together middle school friendship, first crushes, and serious coding skills in another fun, fast-paced, and empowering novel that will have readers cheering Allie on from the first page to the last.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Science & Technology

On Sale: February 5th 2019

Price: $16.99 / $17.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 336

ISBN-13: 9781484786963

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

PRAISE FOR CLICK'D

"Packed full of middle school drama-best friends, arch enemies, cliques, crushes, and sports-this novel will surely please... Fast-paced and tech savvy, Allie's adventures may inspire readers to explore coding." School Library Journal
Read More Read Less

Click'd