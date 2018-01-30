

In Inspired to Soar!, Bishop T. D. Jakes’ 101 daily readings will motivate you to kickstart your entrepreneurial drive. With the practical business sense of a successful CEO and the soulful encouragement of a life coach and pastor, T.D. Jakes will challenge you to unlock your God-given potential. Whether you’re a busy professional or just beginning your career, each of these readings is designed to fit into your schedule, while providing Biblical wisdom, reflections, and inspiration. Buckle your seat belt; you have been cleared to fly beyond your fears and absolutely soar!

