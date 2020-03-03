Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Puerto Rico
Relax beneath palm trees, kayak through bioluminescent bays, or dance the night away to the sounds of salsa: Experience the Island of Enchantment with Moon Puerto Rico. Inside you'll find:
- Flexible itineraries ranging from a few days on the East Coast to two weeks exploring the best of Puerto Rico, including day trips from San Juan
- Strategic advice for beach-lovers, adventure travelers, honeymooners, wellness-seekers, and more, with the best beaches for surfing, swimming, snorkeling, and diving
- The best spots for eco-friendly outdoor adventures like hiking, kayaking, and spelunking. Zipline over the lush jungle, hike through cloud forests, explore vast underground caves, learn how to surf, or spot iguanas on the wild island of Mona
- Unique and authentic experiences: Visit a historic coffee hacienda, shop for hand-rolled cigars along San Juan’s cobblestone streets, and savor a traditional lunch of mofongo. Visit ancient ceremonial bateyes, and learn about Puerto Rico’s indigenous Taíno communities. Enjoy an al fresco dinner in the warm tropical breeze, and dance to bomba as the sun sets over the ocean
- Insider insight from Suzanne Van Atten on how to experience the island like a local, respectfully engage with the culture, and support local businesses, including opportunities to help with hurricane relief efforts
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Up-to-date information on Puerto Rico’s landscape, history, customs, and environmental changes
- Handy tools including a Spanish phrasebook, driving directions, and travel tips for disability access, solo travelers, seniors, and LGBTQ travelers
Experience the best of Puerto Rico with Moon’s practical tips and local know-how.
