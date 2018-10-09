



The thrilling world of DreamWorks Animation’s Spirit Riding Free is brought to life in award-winning author Suzanne Selfors’s original novel, now as a paperback!





Twelve-year-old Lucky Prescott craves adventure, but as a young lady of society she’s only been allowed to experience adventure through books. That is, until one fateful day when Lucky, her father, and her aunt leave their neat-and-tidy city life and travel to their new home out west.





At first Lucky is excited, but during the long train ride to her new home in Miradero, she begins to worry. What if she doesn’t make any new friends? Everyone in the West rides horses, but she’s never been allowed to even sit on one. How can she possibly fit in? Anxious about the future, Lucky looks out the train window and sees a majestic wild stallion. When their eyes meet, she senses a connection. But when the stallion is caught by wranglers, Lucky’s heart breaks. And when she next sees the stallion, he’s tied to a post, refusing to be “broken.”





Spirit Riding Free: The Adventure Begins, now in paperback, is the story of a girl and a wild horse, equally out of place in a strange, new world, but equally fierce and brave. With each other to lean on, will these two free spirits be able to find a home together?

DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free © 2019 DreamWorks Animation LLC. All Rights Reserved.