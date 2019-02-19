Noah's Ark

With its bold, modern art and simple text of about 100 words, this fresh new take on the story of Noah and his ark is just right for babies and toddlers. Children will learn that God asked Noah to build a big boat; that it rained and rained for days; and that God saved Noah and the animals, then He placed a rainbow in the sky. They will learn to count the animals two by two and will discover the colors of the rainbow as well. This charming crowd of elephants, giraffes, monkeys, and more makes a perfect gift for little ones.