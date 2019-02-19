Jonah and the Big Fish

With its bold, modern art and simple text of about 100 words, this fresh new take on the story of Jonah is just right for babies and toddlers. Children will learn that God asked Jonah to deliver an important message, that Jonah ran away from God on a boat and ended up living in the belly of a big fish for three days, and that God rescued Jonah and forgave him. This charming depiction of Jonah’s story is a wonderful gift for little ones and expectant mothers.