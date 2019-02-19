First Christmas

With its bold, modern art and simple text of about 100 words, this fresh new take on the story of Christmas is just right for babies and toddlers. Children will learn that Mary and Joseph journeyed to Bethlehem, that Jesus was born in a stable, and that shepherds came to worship the little King. This charming depiction of the Christmas story is a wonderful gift for little ones and expectant mothers.
