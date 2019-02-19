Baby Moses
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Baby Moses

by Susana Gay

by Owen Gay

Worthy Kids

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Board book / ISBN-13: 9780824916688

USD: $6.99  /  CAD: $9.49

ON SALE: February 20th 2018

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Religion / Bible Stories / Old Testament

PAGE COUNT: 16

Board book

With its bold, modern art and simple text of about 100 words, this fresh take on the story of Moses is just right for babies and toddlers. Children will learn how Moses’s mother laid him in a basket and placed the basket in the reeds along the banks of the Nile; how Pharaoh’s daughter found the baby and asked Moses’s mother to help take care of him; and how Moses grew up to become a great leader. This charming depiction of Moses’s story is a wonderful gift for little ones and expectant mothers.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews