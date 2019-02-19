Baby Moses



With its bold, modern art and simple text of about 100 words, this fresh take on the story of Moses is just right for babies and toddlers. Children will learn how Moses’s mother laid him in a basket and placed the basket in the reeds along the banks of the Nile; how Pharaoh’s daughter found the baby and asked Moses’s mother to help take care of him; and how Moses grew up to become a great leader. This charming depiction of Moses’s story is a wonderful gift for little ones and expectant mothers.