Wanda Seasongood and the Mostly True Secret

Wanda hates her little brother, Zane. But don’t judge her for it–Zane is an absolute terror, and her parents blame Wanda for his monstrous behavior. On her eleventh birthday, Wanda makes a wish: to find her true family, because she knows deep down that this one can’t be hers. She gets a surprise visit from a talking bluebird named Voltaire who seems wise and confirms her suspicion that someone has been meddling with her life. He knows the secret . . . he just can’t remember what it is right now. Together they venture into the Scary Wood, where they encounter many magical creatures as they search for the truth. Wanda must summon all her courage and intelligence to outwit giant hairy Groods who want to eat her, a swamp goblin who wants to make her fade away, a nixie who wants to turn her into a squid, dragons who may or may not be nice, and, perhaps worst of all, a frog who wants to kiss her. None of these adversaries prepares her for the biggest one: a witch named Raymunda, who has put her and her family under a spell. Will Wanda succeed in breaking it, or will she be stuck in the wrong life forever?