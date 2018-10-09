Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Praise
"What I cherish about Susan Jane Gilman's writing is how light the touch is, and how deeply it cuts. Like the flawed heroine of this engrossing and incisive―politically, domestically, psychologically―story of an ordinary American life confronted by extraordinary need in the world beyond our borders, Gilman rises to a new level of urgency, empathy, pathos, and, simply, beauty, in her storytelling."―Boris Fishman, author of Don't Let My Baby Do Rodeo
"Donna Has Left the Building will leave you emotionally feeling like you have just been dragged across a field by your hair. Each part of this novel, on its own, is almost ridiculous. However, Susan Jane Gilman has taken a literary needle and stitched these stories together with a manic thread that ties everything together. This book is the literary equivalent of Red Bull and Vodka."―Mary OMalley, Bookseller at Anderson's Bookshop, LaGrange